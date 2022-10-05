SMART Analyst Slashes Price Target By 25% Citing Macro Challenges In LED & Memory Segments

- Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill maintained SMART Global Holdings, Inc SGH with a Buy and cut the price target from $40 to $30.
- SMART reported quarterly sales of $438.00 million, down 6.4% year-on-year, missing the consensus of $440.00 million.
- SMART reported quarterly adjusted EPS of $0.80, which beat the consensus of $0.65.
- SMART reported a solid print given the volatile macroeconomic climate though the LED and Memory segments were affected by supply chain and demand challenges, especially in Brazil.
- Meanwhile, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS) continues to be strong, growing 48% Y/Y, and should grow over 50% Y/Y in FY23 when factoring in the Stratus acquisition.
- He opted for caution amidst a weakening macroeconomic backdrop.
- His Memory and LED estimates move significantly lower.
- Net, his FY23 revenue number comes down to $100 million, despite the Stratus acquisition adding $150 million to the top line.
- His price target moves to $30 based on a 50/50 blend of EV/S (~1.2x) and P/E (9x) on his reduced FY23 estimates.
- He continues to favor the shifting business underneath the hood.
- He models the IPS segment (higher margin, higher growth) to account for 38% of revenue in FY23, up from 24% in the last three years.
- Price Action: SGH shares traded lower by 5.14% at $16.14 on the last check Wednesday.
