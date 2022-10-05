5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Industrials Sector

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the industrials sector that may be worth watching:

ArcBest ARCB - P/E: 6.85 EuroDry EDRY - P/E: 0.78 KNOT Offshore Partners KNOP - P/E: 7.74 Pangaea Logistics Solns PANL - P/E: 2.45 Builders FirstSource BLDR - P/E: 4.36

ArcBest's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $4.3, whereas in Q1, they were at 3.08. Its most recent dividend yield is at 0.6%, which has decreased by 0.08% from 0.68% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, EuroDry experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $3.3 in Q1 and is now $3.38. KNOT Offshore Partners's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $0.29, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.79. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 11.91%, which has increased by 0.15% from 11.76% last quarter.

Most recently, Pangaea Logistics Solns reported earnings per share at $0.64, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $0.35. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 5.94%, which has decreased by 0.28% from 6.22% last quarter.

Builders FirstSource's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $6.26, whereas in Q1, they were at 3.9.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.