RPM International, Lamb Weston And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 300 points on Wednesday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. KITT shares climbed 50.7% to $4.8520 after the company said it was awarded a second multi-million dollar contract by the U.S. Defense Innovation Unit for the development of an amphibious unmanned system.

FaZe Holdings Inc. FAZE gained 23% to $6.10. FaZe recently issued a filing showing issuance of up to roughly 5.92 million shares of common stock, the resale of up to roughly 64 million shares of common stock and the resale of roughly 173,000 warrants.

Immunovant, Inc. IMVT gained 8.1% to $8.83. Immunovant recently announced pricing of a $75 million underwritten offering of common stock.

IVERIC bio, Inc. ISEE surged 5.7% to $20.90.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ABOS rose 4.2% to $9.95 after BTIG maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $15 to $22.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. QBTS gained 4.2% to $7.57.

RPM International Inc. RPM rose 2.8% to $92.36 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued guidance.

rose 2.8% to $92.36 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued guidance. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. LW gained 2.7% to $81.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS.