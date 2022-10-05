Rocket Lab Prepares To Launch Its 31st Electron Rocket

by

Space company Rocket Lab USA Inc RKLB is preparing to launch its thirty-first Electron rocket and 151st satellite to orbit during a dedicated mission for General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) on October 7, 2022.

The "It Argos Up From Here" mission will launch the GA-EMS-designed and manufactured GAzelle satellite carrying the Argos-4 Advanced Data Collection (A-DCS) payload.

Once in orbit, Argos-4 will join a network of other Argos instruments to collect a variety of data from stationary and mobile transmitters worldwide.

This information will provide a better understanding of Earth's physical and biological environment, including its weather and climate, biodiversity, and ecosystems, and also help with maritime security, offshore pollution, and humanitarian assistance.

The launch will take place from Pad B at Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 on New Zealand's Mahia Peninsula.

Price Action: RKLB shares are trading lower by 2.38% at $4.51 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

