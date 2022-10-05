ñol

Rocket Lab Prepares To Launch Its 31st Electron Rocket

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 5, 2022 6:24 AM | 1 min read
Rocket Lab Prepares To Launch Its 31st Electron Rocket
  • Space company Rocket Lab USA Inc RKLB is preparing to launch its thirty-first Electron rocket and 151st satellite to orbit during a dedicated mission for General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) on October 7, 2022.
  • The "It Argos Up From Here" mission will launch the GA-EMS-designed and manufactured GAzelle satellite carrying the Argos-4 Advanced Data Collection (A-DCS) payload.
  • Once in orbit, Argos-4 will join a network of other Argos instruments to collect a variety of data from stationary and mobile transmitters worldwide.
  • This information will provide a better understanding of Earth's physical and biological environment, including its weather and climate, biodiversity, and ecosystems, and also help with maritime security, offshore pollution, and humanitarian assistance.
  • The launch will take place from Pad B at Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 on New Zealand's Mahia Peninsula.
  • Price Action: RKLB shares are trading lower by 2.38% at $4.51 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

