Trump On His Motive To Run In 2024 Reportedly Told Book Author He Gets To Make 'Rich Friends' As President

Former U.S. President Donald Trump cherished his rich friends and viewed their association as one of the best things that emerged out of being in office, according to excerpts from a forthcoming book titled “Confidence Man: The Making Of Donald Trump And The Breaking Of America,” written by New York Times White House Correspondent Maggie Haberman, Atlantic reported.

What Happened: Trump reportedly told that he is frequently asked if, given an opportunity, he would run for the presidency again.

While answering the question, Trump said, “The answer is yeah, I think so. Because here’s the way I look at it. I have so many rich friends and nobody knows who they are,” Hageman reportedly wrote in the book.

The author called this a “candid admission that was as jarring as it was ultimately unsurprising,” the report said.

Trump reportedly went at length about how easier life would have been, had he not run for the office.

That said, when asked about the significance of having served as president, Trump’s first reaction was not to mention “public service or what he felt he’d accomplished,” Hageman said, according to Atlantic.

Instead, for Trump, it was a “vehicle for fame” and he believed that “many experiences were only worth having if someone else envied them,” according to the book.

The author mentioned that at one of her later interviews with the former president, when she asked him what he had liked about the job, he responded, “getting things done” and listed a few accomplishments, according to the excerpts carried by the Atlantic.

