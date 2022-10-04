Caterpillar Launches Four Battery Electric Machines To Support Low-Carbon Future

by

plans to introduce four electric machine prototypes, including battery prototypes to support transition to a lower-carbon future. The battery electric machine prototypes include the 301.9 mini excavator, 320 medium excavator, 950 GC medium wheel loader, and 906 compact wheel loader.

The machines are powered by Caterpillar battery prototypes and include an onboard AC charger.

The company also plans to offer an offboard DC fast charging option.

The Caterpillar-designed batteries in the machines will also be available to power other industrial applications.

"Caterpillar is well positioned to help customers reach their sustainability goals, including lowering emissions on the jobsite," said Construction Industries Group president Tony Fassino.

Price Action: CAT shares are trading higher by 4.50% at $178.94 on the last check Tuesday.

