Caterpillar Launches Four Battery Electric Machines To Support Low-Carbon Future

- Caterpillar Inc CAT plans to introduce four electric machine prototypes, including battery prototypes to support transition to a lower-carbon future.
- The battery electric machine prototypes include the 301.9 mini excavator, 320 medium excavator, 950 GC medium wheel loader, and 906 compact wheel loader.
- The machines are powered by Caterpillar battery prototypes and include an onboard AC charger.
- The company also plans to offer an offboard DC fast charging option.
- The Caterpillar-designed batteries in the machines will also be available to power other industrial applications.
- "Caterpillar is well positioned to help customers reach their sustainability goals, including lowering emissions on the jobsite," said Construction Industries Group president Tony Fassino.
- Price Action: CAT shares are trading higher by 4.50% at $178.94 on the last check Tuesday.
