Overview Of Value Stocks In The Technology Sector

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 4, 2022 10:55 AM | 1 min read
What are Value Stocks?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the technology sector that may be worth watching:

  1. Arrow Electronics ARW - P/E: 4.76
  2. Socket Mobile SCKT - P/E: 9.86
  3. Fathom Digital Mfg FATH - P/E: 2.63
  4. Ebix EBIX - P/E: 8.33
  5. Cellebrite DI CLBT - P/E: 4.99

Most recently, Arrow Electronics reported earnings per share at $5.78, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $5.43. This quarter, Socket Mobile experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $0.04 in Q1 and is now $0.01. Fathom Digital Mfg's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $0.01, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.13. Ebix saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.76 in Q1 to $0.75 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.21%, which has increased by 0.19% from last quarter's yield of 1.02%.

Cellebrite DI saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.01 in Q1 to $-0.0 now.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

