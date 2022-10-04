Alibaba.com Expands Manifest Grants Program

- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s BABA business unit Alibaba.com has added four program partners to its Manifest Grants Program.
- The Manifest Grants Program, designed to support U.S.-based small and mid-sized businesses, has committed $750,000 to help new entrepreneurs navigate through ecommerce channels, established in cooperation with Hello Alice.
- The partners engaged with the Manifest Grants Program include Black Entrepreneurs Day, Indiegogo, Payoneer Global Inc PAYO, and AMZScout.
- Also Read: JD.com Founder Reaches Out-Of-Court Settlement Over Rape Allegations
- The organizations will offer Alibaba.com Manifest Grants Program applicants and fifty grant recipients’ resources, educational opportunities, and marketing tools to support the growth of their businesses.
- In 2021, Alibaba.com selected fifty small businesses from a pool of more than 12,000 applicants to receive the grants, of which 80% were persons of color, and 78% of the winning businesses were founded by women.
- Price Action: BABA shares are trading higher by 3.48% at $83.25 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.