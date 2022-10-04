Alibaba.com Expands Manifest Grants Program

by

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s BABA business unit Alibaba.com has added four program partners to its Manifest Grants Program.

The Manifest Grants Program, designed to support U.S.-based small and mid-sized businesses, has committed $750,000 to help new entrepreneurs navigate through ecommerce channels, established in cooperation with Hello Alice.

The partners engaged with the Manifest Grants Program include Black Entrepreneurs Day, Indiegogo, Payoneer Global Inc PAYO , and AMZScout.

Also Read : JD.com Founder Reaches Out-Of-Court Settlement Over Rape Allegations

The organizations will offer Alibaba.com Manifest Grants Program applicants and fifty grant recipients' resources, educational opportunities, and marketing tools to support the growth of their businesses.

In 2021, Alibaba.com selected fifty small businesses from a pool of more than 12,000 applicants to receive the grants, of which 80% were persons of color, and 78% of the winning businesses were founded by women.

Price Action: BABA shares are trading higher by 3.48% at $83.25 on the last check Tuesday.

