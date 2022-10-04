ñol

World's Largest Miner Aims To Boost Its Green Credentials - Read How

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 4, 2022 6:17 AM | 1 min read
World's Largest Miner Aims To Boost Its Green Credentials - Read How
  • BHP Group Ltd BHP expects to induct three bulk carriers powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) in six to nine months.
  • The move is a part of the company’s plan to cut shipping emissions. BHP is looking into the potential for biofuels to enhance its green quotient, Reuters reported.
  • The miner received its first two LNG-fueled vessels earlier in 2022.
  • BHP will get three additional carriers from shipowner Eastern Pacific Shipping by mid-2023, the report added.
  • Europe has been struggling to meet its energy needs and boosting LNG imports after sanctions against Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine.
  • The war has led to a surge in Asian LNG spot prices which is at their highest since 2010, the report specified.
  • To weather the volatile situation, BHP has locked in some term supplies.
  • The company aims to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions from its operations by 2050.
  • Price Action: BHP shares are trading higher by 1.80% at $52.59 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

