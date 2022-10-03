Norwegian Cruise Line Removes COVID-19 Testing & Vaccination Requirements

- Cruise operator Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Inc NCLH updated its global health and safety protocols by removing all COVID-19 testing, masking and vaccination requirements, effective October 4, 2022.
- The cruise line decided on relaxation after positive progress in the public health environment.
- Norwegian will continue to follow the travel guidelines required by the destinations it visits.
- Also Read: Why Norwegian Cruise Line And Royal Caribbean Group Shares Are Falling Sharply During Friday's Session
- "Many travelers have been patiently waiting to take their long-awaited vacation at sea and we cannot wait to celebrate their return," said CEO Harry Sommer.
- The cruise line, with a fleet of eighteen contemporary ships, sails to nearly 400 destinations worldwide.
- Price Action: NCLH shares are trading higher by 0.88% at $11.46 on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.