Norwegian Cruise Line Removes COVID-19 Testing & Vaccination Requirements

updated its global health and safety protocols by removing all COVID-19 testing, masking and vaccination requirements, effective October 4, 2022. The cruise line decided on relaxation after positive progress in the public health environment.

Norwegian will continue to follow the travel guidelines required by the destinations it visits.

"Many travelers have been patiently waiting to take their long-awaited vacation at sea and we cannot wait to celebrate their return," said CEO Harry Sommer.

The cruise line, with a fleet of eighteen contemporary ships, sails to nearly 400 destinations worldwide.

Price Action: NCLH shares are trading higher by 0.88% at $11.46 on the last check Monday.

