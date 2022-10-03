A Look Into Healthcare Sector Value Stocks

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the healthcare sector:

Cullinan Oncology CGEM - P/E: 5.43 Quantum-Si QSI - P/E: 5.0 Innoviva INVA - P/E: 8.41 Fulgent Genetics FLGT - P/E: 3.03 Verve Therapeutics VERV - P/E: 5.27

This quarter, Cullinan Oncology experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $-0.27 in Q1 and is now $3.77. Most recently, Quantum-Si reported earnings per share at $-0.23, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $-0.25. Innoviva's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $0.05, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.39. Fulgent Genetics has reported Q2 earnings per share at $0.78, which has decreased by 84.65% compared to Q1, which was 5.08. This quarter, Verve Therapeutics experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $-0.62 in Q1 and is now $-0.84.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.