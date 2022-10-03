Viasat, Vertiv Holdings And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday

U.S. stocks traded higher, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 500 points on Monday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Viasat, Inc. VSAT gained 27.3% to $38.47 after the company announced it entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Link 16 Tactical Data Links business to L3Harris Technologies for $1.96 billion.

gained 27.3% to $38.47 after the company announced it entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Link 16 Tactical Data Links business to L3Harris Technologies for $1.96 billion. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP SBS gained 20.2% to $10.95.

gained 20.2% to $10.95. InterDigital, Inc. IDCC jumped 13.8% to $46.02 after the company raised its Q3 sales guidance and entered into a patent license agreement with a major technology company.

jumped 13.8% to $46.02 after the company raised its Q3 sales guidance and entered into a patent license agreement with a major technology company. Vertiv Holdings Co VRT jumped 13% to $11.02. Vertiv Holdings Co Chief Executive Officer Rob Johnson will retire from his position due to health reasons, effective December 31, 2022.

jumped 13% to $11.02. Vertiv Holdings Co Chief Executive Officer Rob Johnson will retire from his position due to health reasons, effective December 31, 2022. Ultrapar Participações S.A. UGP gained 12.7% to $2.47.

gained 12.7% to $2.47. Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais CIG jumped 12.3% to $2.27. Shares of Brazilian companies traded higher after the Brazilian presidential election resulted in a runoff, giving Bolsonaro a chance to maintain the presidency.

jumped 12.3% to $2.27. Shares of Brazilian companies traded higher after the Brazilian presidential election resulted in a runoff, giving Bolsonaro a chance to maintain the presidency. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras PBR rose 11.9% to $13.81.

rose 11.9% to $13.81. Cosan S.A. CSAN gained 9.6% to $14.11.

gained 9.6% to $14.11. Matador Resources Company MTDR rose 9.6% to $53.63. Shares of several oil stocks traded higher amid an increase in the price of oil as OPEC+ is rumored to be considering a ~1M barrel per day oil production cut.

rose 9.6% to $53.63. Shares of several oil stocks traded higher amid an increase in the price of oil as OPEC+ is rumored to be considering a ~1M barrel per day oil production cut. Kosmos Energy Ltd. KOS jumped 9.3% to $5.65. Shares of several oil stocks traded higher amid an increase in the price of oil as OPEC+ is rumored to be considering a ~1M barrel per day oil production cut.

jumped 9.3% to $5.65. Shares of several oil stocks traded higher amid an increase in the price of oil as OPEC+ is rumored to be considering a ~1M barrel per day oil production cut. SM Energy Company SM gained 9% to $40.99. Shares of several oil stocks traded higher amid an increase in the price of oil as OPEC+ is rumored to be considering a ~1M barrel per day oil production cut.

gained 9% to $40.99. Shares of several oil stocks traded higher amid an increase in the price of oil as OPEC+ is rumored to be considering a ~1M barrel per day oil production cut. Alcoa Corporation AA gained 8.5% to $36.52.

gained 8.5% to $36.52. United States Steel Corporation X jumped 6% to $19.20.