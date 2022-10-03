Why Peloton Shares Are Trading Higher To Start The Week

Peloton Interactive Inc PTON shares are trading higher Monday morning after the company announced a partnership with Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc HLT.

Hilton will be the first hospitality brand to feature Peloton Bikes across its entire U.S. hotel portfolio. By the end of the year, nearly all 5,400 U.S. Hilton-branded hotels will feature at least one Peloton Bike in every fitness center.

"At Hilton, we understand the importance of a reliable and friendly stay that infuses wellness through all facets of the guest experience, including spa programs, hotel design, guest room amenities, and food and beverage," said Matt Schuyler, chief brand officer of Hilton.

"This unique and exciting partnership with Peloton – a brand so many of our guests know and love – accelerates an important part of that equation, allowing us to enhance the stay with an innovative approach to fitness."

As part of the deal, Hilton Honors members will have access to special offers, including a Peloton App trial. Hilton Honors members will also receive preferred pricing on select Peloton connected fitness products.

PTON Price Action: Peloton has a 52-week high of $40.35 and a 52-week low of $6.82.

The stock was up 3.46% at $7.17 at time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of Peloton.