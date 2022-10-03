ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

US Manufacturing PMI Might Decline To This Level In September, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Monday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 3, 2022 5:11 AM | 1 min read
US Manufacturing PMI Might Decline To This Level In September, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Monday

U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday with the Dow Jones dropping around 500 points amid a decline in Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Apple Inc. AAPL shares.

Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today.

  • The S&P Global manufacturing PMI for September is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. The manufacturing PMI is expected to edge higher to 51.8 in September from 51.5 in August.
  • The ISM Manufacturing PMI for September will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The ISM manufacturing index might rise slightly to 52.9 in September from 52.8 in August.
  • Data on construction spending for August will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect construction spending declining 0.3% in August following a 0.4% drop in the previous month.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is set to speak at 11:45 a.m. ET.
  • Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George will speak at 2:15 p.m. ET.

Dow Tumbles 500 Points, Volatility In Markets Increases Further

Check out our premarket coverage here

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Economic DataNewsEconomicsPre-Market OutlookMarkets