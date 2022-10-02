Trump's Niece Says Desantis Will Be Target If Trump Is Reelected: 'He's Got To Get Back In' And 'Take Revenge'

Former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, both considered potential Republican nominees for the 2024 presidential elections, don’t see eye-to-eye nowadays and have taken potshots at each other at least in private, according to reports.

Trump’s niece said in an episode of the “Mary Trump” show concurred with the guest’s view that her uncle will take revenge on the governor, for whom he once campaigned.

Historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat appeared on Thursday’s installment of the show and commented on how Republicans have embraced Trump’s “big lie” about the 2020 election being stolen from him.

The former president must be feeling like a victim because his “big lie” didn’t work and he wasn’t able to stay in office, Ben-Ghiat said. The Republican Party embraced it, and they are all “living high off the big lie,” she added.

“There's now a plethora of mini-Trumps,” she noted, adding anybody can become a "mini-Trump" and if they don't like the result of the election, they can just say it didn't happen.

Ben-Ghiat said DeSantis has learned all of Trump's lessons, and he is flourishing while Trump’s in limbo, she said.

This, according to the historian, increases the odds of Trump running for office as he would want to "get back in and shut everything down and take revenge."

“I have zero doubt that this is how strong men are,” she added.

Mary interrupted and said, “Yes I was going to ask you that so I'm glad you went there.”

A recent Washington Post report said Trump is highly critical of DeSantis and told his advisers that the Florida governor had been ungrateful, reminding them that it was he who made him. DeSantis, on his part, has reportedly taken digs at the former president in private. He called Trump “a moron who has no business running for president,” a Vanity Fair report said, citing his staffers.

Photo: Courtesy of Matt Johnson and Gage Skidmore on flickr