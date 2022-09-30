Atlassian Analyst Sees It Driving Better Cloud Adoption, Monetization; Maintains As Top Pick

- Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz reiterated a Buy on Atlassian Corporation Plc TEAM and a $360 price target with the company remaining a top pick.
- He attended TEAM's inaugural work management event in SF, called Work Life.
- Work management represents a growing source of investment for TEAM. At the event, management emphasized a high degree of integration and collaboration among the four products contained within this group.
- Management also announced Atlassian Together, a new suite of work management products that he believes would typically translate to a significant price uplift for customers that adopt it.
- He remains confident that TEAM can benefit from its strategic actions, which should drive much better cloud adoption and overall monetization in FY23 and beyond.
- Price Action: TEAM shares traded higher by 1.18% at $214.84 on the last check Friday.
