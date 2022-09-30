ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

NIKE, Rent-A-Center And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 30, 2022 6:36 AM | 1 min read

U.S. stock futures traded higher this morning after recording losses in the previous session. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

  • Rent-A-Center Inc RCII fell 20.5% to $17.75 in pre-market trading as the company lowered its earnings guidance for the third quarter and named Mr. Fahmi Karam as new Executive Vice President - Chief Financial Officer.
  • NIKE, Inc. NKE fell 9.3% to $86.45 in pre-market trading. NIKE reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its first quarter on Thursday. However, the company reported a rise in quarter-ended inventories and revenue in the Greater China region also declined from a year ago.
  • Golden Sun Education Group Limited GSUN fell 5.5% to $30.61 in pre-market trading after surging around 14% on Thursday.
  • FaZe Holdings Inc. FAZE dropped 3.9% to $8.90 in pre-market trading after dipping around 25% on Thursday.
  • Gaotu Techedu Inc. GOTU fell 3.4% to $1.14 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Thursday.

Also check this out: Why Senti Biosciences Shares Jumped Over 50%; Here Are 79 Biggest Movers From Yesterday .

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: top losersTop LosersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideas