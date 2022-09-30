NIKE, Rent-A-Center And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded higher this morning after recording losses in the previous session. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

Rent-A-Center Inc RCII fell 20.5% to $17.75 in pre-market trading as the company lowered its earnings guidance for the third quarter and named Mr. Fahmi Karam as new Executive Vice President - Chief Financial Officer.

fell 20.5% to $17.75 in pre-market trading as the company lowered its earnings guidance for the third quarter and named Mr. Fahmi Karam as new Executive Vice President - Chief Financial Officer. NIKE, Inc. NKE fell 9.3% to $86.45 in pre-market trading. NIKE reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its first quarter on Thursday. However, the company reported a rise in quarter-ended inventories and revenue in the Greater China region also declined from a year ago.

fell 9.3% to $86.45 in pre-market trading. NIKE reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its first quarter on Thursday. However, the company reported a rise in quarter-ended inventories and revenue in the Greater China region also declined from a year ago. Golden Sun Education Group Limited GSUN fell 5.5% to $30.61 in pre-market trading after surging around 14% on Thursday.

fell 5.5% to $30.61 in pre-market trading after surging around 14% on Thursday. FaZe Holdings Inc. FAZE dropped 3.9% to $8.90 in pre-market trading after dipping around 25% on Thursday.

dropped 3.9% to $8.90 in pre-market trading after dipping around 25% on Thursday. Gaotu Techedu Inc. GOTU fell 3.4% to $1.14 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Thursday.

Also check this out: Why Senti Biosciences Shares Jumped Over 50%; Here Are 79 Biggest Movers From Yesterday .