US Personal Consumption Expenditures Might Rise By This Much In August, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Friday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 30, 2022 4:32 AM | 1 min read
U.S. stocks closed lower on Thursday with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 300 points amid a rise in Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Apple Inc. AAPL shares.

Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today.

  • Data on personal income and outlays for August will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Personal income is expected to increase 0.3% in August, while personal consumption expenditures are likely to rise 0.2%.
  • Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard is set to speak at 9:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Chicago PMI for September is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. The Chicago PMI is expected to decline slightly to 52.0 in September from 52.2 in August.
  • The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for September will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. September's final reading for consumer sentiment is expected to come in unchanged versus the 59.5 flash level.
  • Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman will speak at 11:00 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is set to speak at 12:30 p.m. ET.
  • The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Data on farm prices for August will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams will speak at 4:15 p.m. ET.

