US Personal Consumption Expenditures Might Rise By This Much In August, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Friday

U.S. stocks closed lower on Thursday with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 300 points amid a rise in Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Apple Inc. AAPL shares.

Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today.

Data on personal income and outlays for August will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Personal income is expected to increase 0.3% in August, while personal consumption expenditures are likely to rise 0.2%.

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard is set to speak at 9:00 a.m. ET.

The Chicago PMI for September is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. The Chicago PMI is expected to decline slightly to 52.0 in September from 52.2 in August.

The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for September will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. September's final reading for consumer sentiment is expected to come in unchanged versus the 59.5 flash level.

Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman will speak at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is set to speak at 12:30 p.m. ET.

The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Data on farm prices for August will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams will speak at 4:15 p.m. ET.

Nasdaq Dips Over 300 Points, Volatility In Markets Increases

Check out our premarket coverage here