ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

SoFi's Business Model & Strong Execution Make This Analyst Remain Bullish

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
September 29, 2022 2:00 PM | 1 min read
SoFi's Business Model & Strong Execution Make This Analyst Remain Bullish
  • After meeting with SoFi Technologies, Inc SOFI CFO at the firm's Annual Software Summit, Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev reiterated a Buy rating and $8 price target.
  • Also Read: Analyst Upgrades SoFi Technologies, Says Potential Student Loan Refinancing Boom Is Coming
  • He was encouraged to learn more about the resiliency of its high-FICO borrowers; hedging measures; low loan losses and delinquency rates; Galileo's unique transaction-based pricing model offering protection against a weaker economy; renewed opportunities in student loan refinancing despite recent debt forgiveness; and, the expected roll-off of the PSU SBC burden in 1Q 2024. 
  • Overall, he continues to believe in SOFI's resilient business model & strong execution.
  • Price Action: SOFI shares traded lower by 6.76% at $4.89 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsPenny StocksPrice TargetReiterationAnalyst RatingsTech