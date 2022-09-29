SoFi's Business Model & Strong Execution Make This Analyst Remain Bullish

by

After meeting with SoFi Technologies, Inc SOFI CFO at the firm's Annual Software Summit, Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev reiterated a Buy rating and $8 price target.

Analyst Upgrades SoFi Technologies, Says Potential Student Loan Refinancing Boom Is Coming He was encouraged to learn more about the resiliency of its high-FICO borrowers; hedging measures; low loan losses and delinquency rates; Galileo's unique transaction-based pricing model offering protection against a weaker economy; renewed opportunities in student loan refinancing despite recent debt forgiveness; and, the expected roll-off of the PSU SBC burden in 1Q 2024.

Overall, he continues to believe in SOFI's resilient business model & strong execution.

Price Action: SOFI shares traded lower by 6.76% at $4.89 on the last check Thursday.

