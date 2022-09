Tesla, Altus Power And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning after recording sharp gains in the previous session. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

Altus Power, Inc. AMPS shares dropped 16.4% to $11.90 in pre-market trading. Altus Power priced its 7 million share secondary underwritten public offering of class A common stock at $11.50 per share.

PepGen Inc. PEPG shares declined 13.3% to $9.48 in pre-market trading after jumping 110% on Wednesday. PepGen reported data from PGN-EDO51's SAD study in adult healthy volunteers that suggest best-in-class exon skipping capabilities.

Alamos Gold Inc. AGI declined 10.4% to $6.36 in pre-market trading after gaining over 9% on Wednesday.

Toast, Inc. TOST dropped 8.2% to $17.30 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Wednesday.

Tapestry, Inc. TPR declined 7.9% to $27.53 in pre-market trading after gaining 3% on Wednesday.

XPeng Inc. XPEV fell 7.5% to $12.32 in pre-market trading. XPeng's founder recently increased his ownership of the company's stock.

Amprius Technologies, Inc. AMPX fell 4.5% to $10.35 in pre-market trading.

Credit Suisse Group AG CS dropped 4.2% to $3.91 in pre-market trading. Credit Suisse appointed veteran banker Jing Wang as head of its China's securities joint venture.

Tesla, Inc. TSLA fell 1.8% to $282.69 in pre-market trading. Tesla added Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia to its Board of Directors with effect from September 25, the company said in a statement.