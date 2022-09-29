ñol

Netflix, Biogen And Other Big Gainers From Wednesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 29, 2022 3:45 AM | 2 min read
Netflix, Biogen And Other Big Gainers From Wednesday

U.S. stocks closed higher with the Dow Jones surging more than 500 points on Wednesday. Here is the list of some big stocks recording gains in the previous session.

  • Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ABOS shares rose 103.8% to close at $9.58 after Biogen and Eisai announced their Phase 3 Clarity study of lecanemab met its primary endpoint.
  • Prothena Corporation plc PRTA shares jumped 87.5% to close at $58.00 on Wednesday after Biogen and Eisai Co. Ltd. announced late Tuesday positive results from a late-stage study of their Alzheimer’s treatment candidate. Prothena is a biotechnology company that focuses on protein dysregulation and a pipeline of investigational therapeutics with the potential to change the course of devastating rare neurodegenerative diseases, like Alzheimer’s.
  • Biogen Inc. BIIB shares rose 39.9% to close at $276.61. Biogen and Eisai Co. announced late Tuesday positive results from a late-stage study of their Alzheimer’s treatment candidate.
  • Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. DNA gained 20.1% to close at $3.47.
  • Denali Therapeutics Inc. DNLI gained 17.7% to close at $32.12.
  • Workiva Inc. WK jumped 17.6% to close at $76.15. Workiva is said to draw Thoma Bravo, TPG interest, Bloomberg reported.
  • Coeur Mining, Inc. CDE jumped 15.2% to close at $3.26.
  • Peabody Energy Corporation BTU gained 11.6% to close at $24.85.
  • Rumble Inc. RUM gained 11.4% to close at $12.99 amid the start of Russell Brand's show on the platform. It was also rumored Elon Musk may appear on the show next week.
  • Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. AMR jumped 11.3% to close at $138.60.
  • EQRx, Inc. EQRX gained 11.1% to settle at $5.20.
  • Guardant Health, Inc. GH jumped 10.7% to close at $54.89.
  • Chegg, Inc. CHGG rose 10.6% to settle at $22.68.
  • HashiCorp, Inc. HCP gained 10.5% to settle at $32.83.
  • Eve Holding, Inc. EVEX jumped 10% to close at $11.02.
  • Netflix, Inc. NFLX gained 9.3% to close at $245.20 after Atlantic Equities upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight and raised its price target from $211 to $283.
  • Illumina, Inc. ILMN jumped 7.7% to close at $201.29 after Evercore ISI Group upgraded the stock from In-Line to Outperform and announced a $250 price target.
  • Lilly and Company LLY rose 7.5% to close at $334.38. Shares of companies with potential Alzheimer's treatments traded higher in sympathy with Biogen.
  • Hess Corporation HES gained 7.1% to close at $108.30.

