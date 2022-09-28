VF Corp Cuts FY23 Outlook Amid Weaker Q2 & Back-To-School Performance

by

VF Corp VFC introduced its FY27 long-term strategic growth plan, with revenue five-year compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) up mid- to high single-digit % in constant dollars.

introduced its FY27 long-term strategic growth plan, with revenue five-year compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) up mid- to high single-digit % in constant dollars. It sees an FY27 operating margin of about 15% by FY27, reflecting both gross margin expansion and SG&A leverage.

FY27 EPS is expected to grow at a five-year CAGR of high single to low double-digit %.

For Q2'FY23, VF Corp expects revenue to be up low single-digit % (in constant dollars) and adjusted EPS to be $0.70 - $0.75 (consensus $1.00).

VF Corp said it is testing the Supreme Trademark and Goodwill values during Q2 due to a triggering event resulting from higher interest rates and foreign currency fluctuations.

As a result, the company expects to record a non-cash charge during Q2 of $300 million - $450 million.

Meanwhile, the company reduced its FY23 outlook citing lower-than-expected Q2 results, ongoing uncertainty in the current environment, weaker than anticipated back-to-school performance at Vans, and increasing inventories urging more promotions in North America in the fall.

It sees total VF revenue up about +5% to 6% (in constant dollars) versus the previous outlook of at least +7%.

The company's Vans brand revenue is expected to be down mid-single digit % (in constant dollars) versus the prior outlook of up mid-single digit %.

VF Corp has cut its FY23 adjusted EPS outlook to $2.60 - $2.70 (consensus $3.04) from the previous guidance of $3.05 - $3.15.

The company also reduced its FY23 adjusted gross margin and adjusted operating margin forecast.

Price Action: VFC shares are trading lower by 3.08% at $33.99 on the last check Wednesday.

