Priceline's New Offering Gives Travelers Access To 80K Ticketed Experiences

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 28, 2022 11:58 AM | 1 min read
Priceline's New Offering Gives Travelers Access To 80K Ticketed Experiences
  • Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQBKNG) has launched Priceline Experiences, expanding its booking capabilities into ticketed activities and excursions. 
  • Priceline Experiences will enable consumers to quickly discover and book more than 80,000 activities in more than 100 countries worldwide.
  • The services will include museum visits, theme park tickets, off-the-beaten-path local tours, and guided excursions.
  • "With Priceline Experiences, we not only want to help travelers reach their destinations but also to enjoy their time there to the fullest…so we built a product to help them do just that," said Brett Keller, CEO of Priceline.
  • Price Action: BKNG shares are trading higher by 2.66% at $1,713.58 on the last check Wednesday.

