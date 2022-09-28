Priceline's New Offering Gives Travelers Access To 80K Ticketed Experiences

- Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG) has launched Priceline Experiences, expanding its booking capabilities into ticketed activities and excursions.
- Priceline Experiences will enable consumers to quickly discover and book more than 80,000 activities in more than 100 countries worldwide.
- The services will include museum visits, theme park tickets, off-the-beaten-path local tours, and guided excursions.
- "With Priceline Experiences, we not only want to help travelers reach their destinations but also to enjoy their time there to the fullest…so we built a product to help them do just that," said Brett Keller, CEO of Priceline.
- Price Action: BKNG shares are trading higher by 2.66% at $1,713.58 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.