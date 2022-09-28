ñol

DocuSign Goes Aggressive On Cost Cuts Within A Week Of Naming Its New Chief

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
September 28, 2022 12:36 PM | 1 min read
DocuSign Goes Aggressive On Cost Cuts Within A Week Of Naming Its New Chief
  • DocuSign, Inc DOCU revealed a restructuring plan under new CEO Allan Thygesen.
  • DocuSign plans to cut around 9% of its workforce, entailing a charge of $30 million - $40 million, to "improve operating margin and support the company's growth, scale and profitability objectives." 
  • The company said it should have the plan "substantially completed" by the end of its current fiscal year.
  • Also Read: Lyft Is Braced For More Tougher Stance As Slowdown Concerns Weigh
  • Last week, DocuSign named Allan Thygesen as its new CEO.
  • Thygesen will assume the strategic leadership of the company and a role on DocuSign's board, effective October 10. 
  • Interim CEO Mary Agnes Wilderotter will conclude her role but will help Thygesen with a smooth transition. Wilderotter will continue serving as Chair of DocuSign's board.
  • Thygesen previously served as president of the Americas & Global Partners at Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL.
  • Price Action: DOCU shares traded higher by 4.54% at $55.02 on the last check Wednesday.

