Biogen, Eli Lilly And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Today's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning. Here are some big stocks moving higher in today’s pre-market trading session.

Biogen Inc. BIIB shares rose 39.7% to $276.32 in pre-market trading. Biogen and Eisai Co. announced late Tuesday positive results from a late-stage study of their Alzheimer’s treatment candidate.

Prothena Corporation plc PRTA rose 37.4% to $42.50 in pre-market trading in sympathy with Biogen.

MorphoSys AG MOR rose 17.7% to $5.24 in pre-market trading.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. SAVA rose 10.2% to $50.90 in pre-market trading. Shares of companies with potential Alzheimer's treatments trading higher premarket in sympathy with Biogen.

Eli Lilly and Company LLY rose 7.7% to $335.00 in pre-market trading. Shares of companies with potential Alzheimer's treatments trading higher premarket in sympathy with Biogen.

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. TRCT gained 6.7% to $2.22 in pre-market trading after the company announced it will discuss the complete Phase 1 portion of the gavo-cel Phase 1/2 clinical trial for mesothelin-expressing solid tumors on Wednesday, September 28th.

Rumble Inc. RUM gained 6.3% to $12.39 in pre-market trading after dropping more than 4% on Tuesday.

