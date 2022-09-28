ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Biogen, Eli Lilly And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Today's Pre-Market Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 28, 2022 6:13 AM | 1 min read
Biogen, Eli Lilly And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Today's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning. Here are some big stocks moving higher in today’s pre-market trading session.

  • Biogen Inc. BIIB shares rose 39.7% to $276.32 in pre-market trading. Biogen and Eisai Co. announced late Tuesday positive results from a late-stage study of their Alzheimer’s treatment candidate.
  • Prothena Corporation plc PRTA rose 37.4% to $42.50 in pre-market trading in sympathy with Biogen.
  • MorphoSys AG MOR rose 17.7% to $5.24 in pre-market trading.
  • Cassava Sciences, Inc. SAVA rose 10.2% to $50.90 in pre-market trading. Shares of companies with potential Alzheimer's treatments trading higher premarket in sympathy with Biogen.
  • Eli Lilly and Company LLY rose 7.7% to $335.00 in pre-market trading. Shares of companies with potential Alzheimer's treatments trading higher premarket in sympathy with Biogen.
  • Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. TRCT gained 6.7% to $2.22 in pre-market trading after the company announced it will discuss the complete Phase 1 portion of the gavo-cel Phase 1/2 clinical trial for mesothelin-expressing solid tumors on Wednesday, September 28th.
  • Rumble Inc. RUM gained 6.3% to $12.39 in pre-market trading after dropping more than 4% on Tuesday.

Also check this out: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Fed Speakers, Economic Data.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: big gainersTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideas