Nasdaq Turns Higher; Crude Oil Rises Over 2%

U.S. stocks pared some losses toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite turning higher on Tuesday.

The Dow traded down 0.22% to 29,196.13 while the NASDAQ rose 0.31% to 10,836.79. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.06% to 3,652.89.



Leading and Lagging Sectors



Energy shares rose by 0.7% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, utilities shares dipped by 2%.



Top Headline



New home sales jumped 28.8% from a month ago to a five-month high of 685,000 in August.



Equities Trading UP

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. ATXI shares shot up 170% to $9.52. Avenue Therapeutics recently received the official meeting minutes from the FDA regarding a meeting conducted for IV Tramadol in combination with other opioid analgesics to manage moderate-to-moderately severe pain. Concurrently, Avenue Therapeutics announced that it would effect a 1-for-15 reverse stock split.

Shares of PaxMedica, Inc. PXMD got a boost, shooting 27% to $2.7581 as the company issued a corporate update after IPO. The company named Stephen D. Sheldon as CFO.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. BLPH shares were also up, gaining 20% to $1.1601. The FDA has accepted Bellerophon Therapeutics' proposal to reduce the study size for its ongoing registrational REBUILD Phase 3 trial of INOpulse for the treatment of fibrotic Interstitial Lung Disease (fILD).

Equities Trading DOWN

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. RNA shares tumbled 15% to $15.99. The FDA has placed a partial clinical hold on new participant enrollment in Avidity Biosciences’ Phase 1/2 MARINA trial of AOC 1001 in adults with myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1).

Shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KPRX were down 12% to $6.30 following effect of 1:40 reverse split.

Eve Holding, Inc. EVEX was down, falling 19% to $9.95. BLADE India signed non-binding order for up to 200 eVTOL vehicles from Eve Air Mobility.



Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 2.4% to $78.56, while gold traded up 0.2% at $1,636.30.



Silver traded down 0.7% to $18.355 on Tuesday while copper fell 0.6% to $3.2750.



Euro zone



European shares were lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.13%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.52% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 0.84%. The German DAX declined 0.72%, French CAC 40 fell 0.27% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index fell 1.16%.

Loans to households in the Eurozone climbed 4.5% year-over-year in August, while number of people registered at out of work in mainland France dropped by 1 thousand from the prior month to 2.966 million during August.



Economics

US durable goods orders fell 0.2% month-over-month in August.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index rose 16.1% year-over-year in July.

The FHFA's house price index fell 0.6% from a month ago in July.

The Richmond Fed composite manufacturing index came in at 0 in September versus -8 in the prior month.

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly will speak at 8:55 p.m. ET.

COVID-19 Update

