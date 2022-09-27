ñol

Harley-Davidson's Electric Motorcycle Unit Completes SPAC Merger, Begins Trading On NYSE

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 27, 2022 3:21 PM | 1 min read
  • LiveWire, the electric motorcycle division of Harley-Davidson, Inc. HOG, has completed its previously announced business combination and began trading today under the new ticker "LVWR" on the NYSE.
  • LiveWire raised approximately $334 million in gross proceeds.
  • Also ReadHarley Davidson Spinning Off EV Unit LiveWire Via SPAC Deal: What Investors Should Know
  • The special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) AEA-Bridges Impact Corp's IMPX stockholders approved the business combination at a general meeting on September 16, 2022. 
  • The combined public company will operate as LiveWire Group Inc.
  • Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO of Harley-Davidson, and Chairman and CEO of LiveWire, said, "We believe LiveWire is well positioned to define the two-wheel EV market, and we're excited about the future – in celebration of our listing today, we're pleased to open reservations for the production version of the S2 Del Mar for the U.S. market."
  • Price Action: HOG shares are trading lower by 1.00% at $36.75, and LVWR is down 6.82% at $8.75 on the last check Tuesday. 
  • Photo Via Company

