Harley-Davidson's Electric Motorcycle Unit Completes SPAC Merger, Begins Trading On NYSE

by

LiveWire, the electric motorcycle division of Harley-Davidson, Inc. HOG , has completed its previously announced business combination and began trading today under the new ticker "LVWR" on the NYSE.

, has completed its previously announced business combination and began trading today under the new ticker "LVWR" on the NYSE. LiveWire raised approximately $334 million in gross proceeds.

Also Read : Harley Davidson Spinning Off EV Unit LiveWire Via SPAC Deal: What Investors Should Know

: Harley Davidson Spinning Off EV Unit LiveWire Via SPAC Deal: What Investors Should Know The special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) AEA-Bridges Impact Corp 's IMPX stockholders approved the business combination at a general meeting on September 16, 2022.

's stockholders approved the business combination at a general meeting on September 16, 2022. The combined public company will operate as LiveWire Group Inc .

. Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO of Harley-Davidson, and Chairman and CEO of LiveWire, said, "We believe LiveWire is well positioned to define the two-wheel EV market, and we're excited about the future – in celebration of our listing today, we're pleased to open reservations for the production version of the S2 Del Mar for the U.S. market."

Price Action: HOG shares are trading lower by 1.00% at $36.75, and LVWR is down 6.82% at $8.75 on the last check Tuesday.

HOG shares are trading lower by 1.00% at $36.75, and LVWR is down 6.82% at $8.75 on the last check Tuesday. Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.