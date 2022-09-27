FGI Industries, Daktronics Labs And 2 Other Penny Stocks Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

U.S. stocks closed lower on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.3

BitNile Holdings

The Trade: BitNile Holdings, Inc. NILE Executive Chairman Milton C. Ault III bought a total of 1,396,014 shares at an average price of $0.21. To acquire these shares, it cost around $294.82 thousand.

Executive Chairman Milton C. Ault III bought a total of 1,396,014 shares at an average price of $0.21. To acquire these shares, it cost around $294.82 thousand. What’s Happening: BitNile Holdings announced planned spin-offs creating four public companies.

BitNile Holdings announced planned spin-offs creating four public companies. What BitNile Holdings Does: BitNile Holdings Inc is a diversified holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in commercial and defence solutions, commercial lending, and data centre operations in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally.

Daktronics

The Trade : Daktronics, Inc. DAKT Director Andrew Siegel acquired a total of 13,217 shares at an average price of $2.90. The insider spent around $38.33 thousand to buy those shares.

: Director Andrew Siegel acquired a total of 13,217 shares at an average price of $2.90. The insider spent around $38.33 thousand to buy those shares. What’s Happening : Daktronics, last month, reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS.

: Daktronics, last month, reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS. What Daktronics Does: Daktronics Inc designs and manufactures electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems, and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications.

US Stocks Turn Lower; Dow Dips 175 Points

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

FGI Industries

The Trade : FGI Industries Ltd. FGI Director Todd Heysse acquired a total of 19,355 shares at an average price of $2.20. To acquire these shares, it cost around $42.66 thousand.

: Director Todd Heysse acquired a total of 19,355 shares at an average price of $2.20. To acquire these shares, it cost around $42.66 thousand. What’s Happening : FGI Industries, last month, posted Q3 EPS of $0.10.

: FGI Industries, last month, posted Q3 EPS of $0.10. What FGI Industries Does: FGI Industries Ltd is a global supplier of kitchen and bath products. It offers sanitaryware, bath furniture, shower systems, customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items.

SeqLL