ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Academy Sports And Outdoors Opens First Store In Lexington, Kentucky

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 27, 2022 11:46 AM | 1 min read
Academy Sports And Outdoors Opens First Store In Lexington, Kentucky
  • Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc ASO is planning to open its first store in Lexington, Kentucky.
  • The store, which is about 80,000 square-foot will house an assortment of sports and outdoor merchandise.
  • The Lexington location marks the sixth Academy store in Kentucky, and the opening of the fifth of nine new stores Academy expects to open in 2022.
  • Also ReadAcademy Sports And Outdoors' Q2 Bottom-Line Beats Street View; Reaffirms FY22 Top-Line Guidance
  • Continuing its expansion efforts, Academy Sports aims to open 80 to 100 new stores over the next five years.
  • Customers can shop for athletic and casual shoes, sports and outdoor equipment, and clothing from brands.
  • Price Action: ASO shares are trading higher by 5.80% at $45.40 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsSportsGeneral