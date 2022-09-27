Academy Sports And Outdoors Opens First Store In Lexington, Kentucky

- Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc ASO is planning to open its first store in Lexington, Kentucky.
- The store, which is about 80,000 square-foot will house an assortment of sports and outdoor merchandise.
- The Lexington location marks the sixth Academy store in Kentucky, and the opening of the fifth of nine new stores Academy expects to open in 2022.
- Continuing its expansion efforts, Academy Sports aims to open 80 to 100 new stores over the next five years.
- Customers can shop for athletic and casual shoes, sports and outdoor equipment, and clothing from brands.
- Price Action: ASO shares are trading higher by 5.80% at $45.40 on the last check Tuesday.
