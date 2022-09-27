Meta Focuses On Hasslefree Switching Between Facebook & Instagram Accounts To Attract Users

- Meta Platforms, Inc META experimented with fresh features to help users seamlessly manage their Facebook and Instagram accounts through one interface.
- One of the features lets people toggle between Facebook and Instagram accounts and see notifications for both apps, provided they have added both to the accounts manager. It also works for people who have multiple accounts.
- Meta streamlined its user-registration process for more accessible login and creation of new Facebook and Instagram accounts.
- Multiple businesses removed the once-ubiquitous Facebook social login button from their websites due to lack of traction and data privacy concerns, CNBC reports.
- Meta launched Meta accounts in July to allow people access to its virtual reality headsets without using their Facebook accounts.
- Engagement trends for social media platforms improved sequentially in the third quarter, KeyBanc said, citing its quarterly consumer survey.
- However, Pinterest Inc PINS and TikTok were the only platforms to see year-over-year growth.
- Meta's operating expenditure discipline impressed KeyBanc. However, it saw few near-term catalysts pending the broader short-form video rollout.
- Price Action: META shares traded higher by 1.33% at $138.19 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.
