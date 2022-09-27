US Durable Goods Orders Might Decline By This Much In August, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Tuesday

U.S. stocks closed lower on Monday with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 65 points amid a decline in NVIDIA Corporation NVDA and Meta Platforms, Inc. META shares.
Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans is set to speak at 6:15 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will speak at 7:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on durable goods orders for August will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect durable goods orders declining 0.4% in August following a 0.1% drop in July.
- The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for July is scheduled for release at 9:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect the adjusted 20-city monthly rise at 0.3% in July compared to a 0.4% gain in June.
- The FHFA's house price index for July will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET. After recording only a 0.1% monthly gain in June, the FHFA's house price index in July is likely to come in flat at no change.
- Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard is set to speak at 9:55 a.m. ET.
- The Conference Board's consumer confidence index for September is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Consumer confidence, which rose around 6 points to 103.2 in August, is expected to rise slightly to 104.3 in September.
- Data on new home sales for August will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. New home sales, which fell to an annualized rate of 511,000 in July, are expected to come in at a 498,000 rate for August.
- The Richmond Fed's manufacturing index for September is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The index is expected to improve slightly to minus 4 in September versus August's minus 8.
- The Treasury is set to auction 5-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Data on money supply for August will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly will speak at 8:55 p.m. ET.
