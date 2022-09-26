Why LAVA Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By 97%, Here Are 49 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- LAVA Therapeutics N.V. LVTX shares jumped 97% to $4.71 after the company and Seagen Inc SGEN announced an exclusive license agreement in which Seagen will work to develop, manufacture and commercialize LAVA-1223.
- Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited MLCO gained 33% to $7.05 after Macau officials signaled that COVID-19 travel restrictions will be lifted. Citigroup analyst George Choi also maintained Melco with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $11 to $11.50.
- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. DRTT surged 31.6% to $0.42.
- Inpixon INPX jumped 28.4% to $0.1488 after the company announced it signed a definitive merger agreement with KINS Technology for KINS to acquire Inpixon's enterprise apps business.
- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE rose 28.3% to $0.9847 after the company announced FF Top will dismiss its lawsuit against the company and its board of directors. The company also announced a new $100 million financing commitment.
- Aditxt, Inc. ADTX shares gained 24.4% to $3.31 after amended 13G filing showed a 9.9% stake from Intracoastal Capital LLC.
- Heliogen, Inc. HLGN gained 22.8% to $1.6950.
- Studio City International Holdings Limited MSC rose 20.1% to $2.15.
- Allakos Inc. ALLK gained 19.4% to $6.27.
- MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. MYMD gained 19.4% to $2.65.
- RenovoRx, Inc. RNXT climbed 17.7% to $2.1751.
- Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. TCRT gained 17.6% to $2.0350.
- WeTrade Group, Inc. WETG surged 17.3% to $0.8450.
- AMTD Digital Inc. HKD gained 16.3% to $74.00.
- Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN jumped 14.5% to $68.32 after Macau officials signaled that COVID-19 travel restrictions will be lifted. Citigroup analyst George Choi also maintained Wynn with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $87.50 to $91.
- Vinco Ventures, Inc. BBIG rose 14% to $1.0193.
- ContextLogic Inc. WISH gained 13.4% to $0.9405.
- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. PPSI rose 13.3% to $3.66. Pioneer Power Solutions, last month, said Q2 EPS results were down year over year.
- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. SHPH gained 12.4% to $6.46.
- Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS rose 12.4% to $39.91 after Macau officials signaled that COVID-19 travel restrictions will be lifted. Citigroup analyst George Choi also maintained Las Vegas Sands with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $58 to $60.
- Nauticus Robotics, Inc. KITT gained 11.3% to $5.01.
- Mister Car Wash, Inc. MCW surged 11% to $9.59 following news the company will replace ExlService Holdings in the S&P SmallCap 600
- Smart for Life, Inc. SMFL rose 10.3% to $0.3749 after dropping around 23% on Friday.
- Chegg, Inc. CHGG gained 10% to $20.84 after Needham upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy.
- iSpecimen Inc. ISPC rose 8.9% to $2.2650. EF Hutton, on Friday, maintained iSpecimen with a Buy and lowered the price target from $5.5 to $4.25.
- Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. CRHC rose 8.3% to $9.93. Allwyn AG and Cohn Robbins Holdings have mutually agreed not to proceed with their earlier proposed business combination.
- Gaotu Techedu Inc. GOTU shares rose 7.8% to $1.2508. Gaotu Techedu recently reported Q2 sales of $80.29 million.
Losers
- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. PBTS shares dropped 25.6% to $1.19. Powerbridge Technologies announced the launch of its soccer collectable NFTs on Ali Auction
- Snow Lake Resources Ltd. LITM shares fell 24.4% to $2.4050 after jumping 92% on Friday.
- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. CSCW fell 19.3% to $1.4260 after dipping around 34% on Friday.
- NanoVibronix, Inc. NAOV dropped 18.5% to $0.44.
- Athersys, Inc. ATHX fell 18.3% to $1.3312 after the company announced it entered into amended agreements to extend the exercise period of the warrants that were issued as part of a recent registered direct offering.
- FedNat Holding Company FNHC dropped 16% to $0.2198.
- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. ATXI fell 16% to $3.78. Avenue Therapeutics recently received the official meeting minutes from the FDA regarding a meeting conducted for IV Tramadol in combination with other opioid analgesics to manage moderate-to-moderately severe pain. Concurrently, Avenue Therapeutics announced that it would effect a 1-for-15 reverse stock split.
- Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. MHUA dropped 15% to $5.13.
- Golden Sun Education Group Limited GSUN fell 14.9% to $44.99 after the company announced pricing of a $3.1 million public offering of 2 million shares of common stock at $1.55 per share.
- SpringBig Holdings, Inc. SBIG fell 13.5% to $0.7090.
- Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. KRBP shares fell 13.6% to $0.3239 after jumping 46% on Friday.
- SelectQuote, Inc. SLQT dipped 12.3% to $0.9301.
- ACM Research, Inc. ACMR dropped 12.3% to $12.09.
- Laird Superfood, Inc. LSF dropped 11% to $1.84.
- Lucira Health, Inc. LHDX declined 11% to $1.13.
- CS Disco, Inc. LAW fell 10.3% to $10.11.
- Vertical Aerospace Ltd. EVTL dropped 10.2% to $7.43.
- Volta Inc. VLTA fell 9.1% to $1.7550. Volta announced controlled equity offering sales agreement. The company said it may offer and sell from time to time up to $150 million of shares.
- ExlService Holdings, Inc. EXLS fell 8.3% to $154.04 following an announcement the company will be replaced in the S&P SmallCap 600.
- PagSeguro Digital Ltd. PAGS dropped 7.8% to $12.63.
- Scholastic Corporation SCHL fell 7.2% to $31.00.
- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. HSDT fell 6.7% to $0.3312.
