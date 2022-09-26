Credit Karma Owner A 'Top Pick' With Its Ecosystem Focus, Citibank Says Ahead Of Investor Day

- Intuit Inc INTU remains a top pick into its upcoming Investor Day, Citi analyst Steven Enders said.
- He expects a core focus on Credit Karma, Payments, and broader ecosystem opportunities with critical questions surrounding the macro.
- While Intuit offered critical long-term updates like QuickBooks growth on 4Q22 earnings, he expects a somewhat lighter model update versus prior events.
- He reiterated his Buy rating and $538 price target into the event and sees Intuit as well positioned in a slowing macro given the mission-critical nature of core QuickBooks and recent price increases seeing strong user growth per his traffic analysis.
- Analysts remained upbeat on Intuit following its strong Q4 results.
- Price Action: INTU shares traded higher by 0.27% at $395.05 on the last check Monday.
