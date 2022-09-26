ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Credit Karma Owner A 'Top Pick' With Its Ecosystem Focus, Citibank Says Ahead Of Investor Day

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
September 26, 2022 2:26 PM | 1 min read
Credit Karma Owner A 'Top Pick' With Its Ecosystem Focus, Citibank Says Ahead Of Investor Day
  • Intuit Inc INTU remains a top pick into its upcoming Investor Day, Citi analyst Steven Enders said.
  • He expects a core focus on Credit Karma, Payments, and broader ecosystem opportunities with critical questions surrounding the macro. 
  • While Intuit offered critical long-term updates like QuickBooks growth on 4Q22 earnings, he expects a somewhat lighter model update versus prior events. 
  • He reiterated his Buy rating and $538 price target into the event and sees Intuit as well positioned in a slowing macro given the mission-critical nature of core QuickBooks and recent price increases seeing strong user growth per his traffic analysis. 
  • Analysts remained upbeat on Intuit following its strong Q4 results.
  • Price Action: INTU shares traded higher by 0.27% at $395.05 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsPrice TargetReiterationAnalyst RatingsTech