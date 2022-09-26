Pizza Hut Canada Tests Robotic Doorstep Delivery In Vancouver

by

Yum! Brands Inc YUM owned Pizza Hut Canada is testing its new robot delivery service.

owned Pizza Hut Canada is testing its new robot delivery service. The national chain is partnering with Serve Robotics, an autonomous sidewalk delivery company, to host a two-week pilot program in Vancouver.

Until September 30, select Vancouver customers who place an order through the Pizza Hut app will have the items delivered directly to their doorstep through the robot.

Customers will be able to use the Pizza Hut app to track the robot's location as their order approaches.

The customers will be provided a one-time pin to retrieve their order from the robot's secure compartment.

"Pizza Hut is thrilled to be at the forefront of this technology and partner with Serve Robotics to bring this offering to Canada for the first time," said Manish Dhankher, Director of Operations at Pizza Hut Canada.

Price Action: YUM shares are trading lower by 1.06% at $109.39 on the last check Monday.

