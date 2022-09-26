Athersys, Golden Sun Education Group And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Monday

U.S. stocks traded mixed, with the Dow Jones dropping around 80 points on Monday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session.

Athersys, Inc. ATHX shares dipped 18.3% to $1.3312 after the company announced it entered into amended agreements to extend the exercise period of the warrants that were issued as part of a recent registered direct offering.

Golden Sun Education Group Limited GSUN declined 14.9% to $44.99 after the company announced pricing of a $3.1 million public offering of 2 million shares of common stock at $1.55 per share.

ACM Research, Inc. ACMR fell 12.3% to $12.09.

CS Disco, Inc. LAW dropped 10.3% to $10.11.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. EVTL fell 10.2% to $7.43.

Volta Inc. VLTA dipped 9.3% to $1.75. Volta announced controlled equity offering sales agreement. The company said it may offer and sell from time to time up to $150 million of shares.

ExlService Holdings, Inc. EXLS dipped 8.3% to $154.04 following an announcement the company will be replaced in the S&P SmallCap 600.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. PAGS fell 7.8% to $12.63.

The Pennant Group, Inc. PNTG dropped 7.6% to $11.67.

Inter & Co, Inc. INTR dipped 7.6% to $3.87.

dipped 7.6% to $3.87. Scholastic Corporation SCHL fell 7.2% to $31.00.