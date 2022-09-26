ñol

Athersys, Golden Sun Education Group And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Monday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 26, 2022 11:08 AM | 1 min read
U.S. stocks traded mixed, with the Dow Jones dropping around 80 points on Monday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session.

  • Athersys, Inc. ATHX shares dipped 18.3% to $1.3312 after the company announced it entered into amended agreements to extend the exercise period of the warrants that were issued as part of a recent registered direct offering.
  • Golden Sun Education Group Limited GSUN declined 14.9% to $44.99 after the company announced pricing of a $3.1 million public offering of 2 million shares of common stock at $1.55 per share.
  • ACM Research, Inc. ACMR fell 12.3% to $12.09.
  • CS Disco, Inc. LAW dropped 10.3% to $10.11.
  • Vertical Aerospace Ltd. EVTL fell 10.2% to $7.43.
  • Volta Inc. VLTA dipped 9.3% to $1.75. Volta announced controlled equity offering sales agreement. The company said it may offer and sell from time to time up to $150 million of shares.
  • ExlService Holdings, Inc. EXLS dipped 8.3% to $154.04 following an announcement the company will be replaced in the S&P SmallCap 600.
  • PagSeguro Digital Ltd. PAGS fell 7.8% to $12.63.
  • The Pennant Group, Inc. PNTG dropped 7.6% to $11.67.
  • Inter & Co, Inc. INTR dipped 7.6% to $3.87.
  • Scholastic Corporation SCHL fell 7.2% to $31.00.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: big losersTop LosersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapIntraday UpdateMarketsMoversTrading Ideas