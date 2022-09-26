ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

5 Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 26, 2022 10:48 AM | 1 min read
5 Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the communication services sector:

  1. DISH Network DISH - P/E: 4.69
  2. AdTheorent Holding ADTH - P/E: 4.4
  3. Millicom Intl Cellular TIGO - P/E: 2.19
  4. Townsquare Media TSQ - P/E: 7.62
  5. Scienjoy Holding SJ - P/E: 4.93

This quarter, DISH Network experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $0.68 in Q1 and is now $0.82. AdTheorent Holding has reported Q2 earnings per share at $0.62, which has increased by 2166.67% compared to Q1, which was -0.03. Millicom Intl Cellular saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.23 in Q1 to $1.14 now. Townsquare Media's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $0.71, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.19. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 6.36%, which has increased by 2.15% from 4.21% last quarter.

Scienjoy Holding's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $0.24, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.34.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-VSNews