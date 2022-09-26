Lower Doses Of Anebulo's ANEB-001 Reduces Negative Effects Of Higher Doses Of THC

- Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Inc ANEB has announced interim data from the first two cohorts of Part B of its ongoing Phase 2 trial of ANEB-001 for acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI).
- Subjects challenged with a higher 21 mg oral THC dose and treated with a placebo showed greater central nervous system (CNS) effects than observed in Part A with 10.5 mg THC.
- The effects included a substantial increase in feeling high and body sway, decreased alertness, and slightly increased heart rate.
- Subjects treated with 10 mg or 30 mg ANEB-001 led to significant and sustained reductions in the visual analog scale (VAS) feeling high score, improvement in the VAS alertness scale and a reduction in THC-induced body sway compared to placebo.
- 100% of subjects given 21 mg THC with placebo met the VAS threshold for feeling high compared to only one subject per group treated with ANEB-001 at 10 mg or 30 mg doses.
- Although the THC-induced increase in heart rate in this study was small, there was a trend towards improvement with ANEB-001 compared to placebo.
- The 10 mg and 30 mg ANEB-001 doses had similar effects to previous higher doses used in Part A, despite doubling the THC dose.
- Anebulo also announced a private placement of 2.26 million shares and accompanying warrants to purchase up to 2.26 million for $2.935.
- The warrants have an exercise price of $4.215 per share.
- In July, Anebulo announced positive topline data from the trial's Part A.
- Price Action: ANEB shares closed at $2.81 on Friday.
