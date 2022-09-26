ñol

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 26, 2022 8:56 AM | 1 min read
Lower Doses Of Anebulo's ANEB-001 Reduces Negative Effects Of Higher Doses Of THC
  • Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Inc ANEB has announced interim data from the first two cohorts of Part B of its ongoing Phase 2 trial of ANEB-001 for acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI).
  • Subjects challenged with a higher 21 mg oral THC dose and treated with a placebo showed greater central nervous system (CNS) effects than observed in Part A with 10.5 mg THC. 
  • The effects included a substantial increase in feeling high and body sway, decreased alertness, and slightly increased heart rate.
  • Subjects treated with 10 mg or 30 mg ANEB-001 led to significant and sustained reductions in the visual analog scale (VAS) feeling high score, improvement in the VAS alertness scale and a reduction in THC-induced body sway compared to placebo.
  • 100% of subjects given 21 mg THC with placebo met the VAS threshold for feeling high compared to only one subject per group treated with ANEB-001 at 10 mg or 30 mg doses. 
  • Although the THC-induced increase in heart rate in this study was small, there was a trend towards improvement with ANEB-001 compared to placebo. 
  • The 10 mg and 30 mg ANEB-001 doses had similar effects to previous higher doses used in Part A, despite doubling the THC dose. 
  • Anebulo also announced a private placement of 2.26 million shares and accompanying warrants to purchase up to 2.26 million for $2.935. 
  • The warrants have an exercise price of $4.215 per share.
  • In July, Anebulo announced positive topline data from the trial's Part A.
  • Price Action: ANEB shares closed at $2.81 on Friday.

