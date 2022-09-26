US Chicago Fed National Activity Index Might Decline To This Level, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Monday

U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 200 points amid a decline in Apple Inc. AAPL and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares.

Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today.

The Chicago Fed National Activity Index for August is scheduled for released at 8:30 a.m. ET. The national activity index moved back to the positive zone in July, with a reading of 0.27. Analysts, however, are expecting the index declining slightly to 0.24 for August.

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins is set to speak at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Dallas Fed manufacturing index for September will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET. After a fourth consecutive negative reading of minus 12.9 for August, analysts expect the Dallas Fed's general activity index improving slightly to minus 5.5 for September.

The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic will speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.

The Treasury will auction 2-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester is set to speak at 4:00 p.m. ET.



