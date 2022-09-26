ñol

US Chicago Fed National Activity Index Might Decline To This Level, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Monday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 26, 2022 4:43 AM | 1 min read

U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 200 points amid a decline in Apple Inc. AAPL and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares.

Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today.

  • The Chicago Fed National Activity Index for August is scheduled for released at 8:30 a.m. ET. The national activity index moved back to the positive zone in July, with a reading of 0.27. Analysts, however, are expecting the index declining slightly to 0.24 for August.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins is set to speak at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Dallas Fed manufacturing index for September will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET. After a fourth consecutive negative reading of minus 12.9 for August, analysts expect the Dallas Fed's general activity index improving slightly to minus 5.5 for September.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic will speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
  • The Treasury will auction 2-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester is set to speak at 4:00 p.m. ET.


Posted In: Economic DataNewsEconomicsPre-Market OutlookMarkets