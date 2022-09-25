'I Made Him': Trump Calls DeSantis 'Ungrateful,' Wonders 'Why He Doesn't Appreciate Me More'

The relationship between Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, whom the former once endorsed when he ran for the governor’s office in 2018, has now turned sour, according to a Washington Post report.

The former president has yet to endorse DeSantis as he prepares to launch his campaign for a second term as the governor of Florida and is unlikely to back him, the report said, citing a close Trump adviser. The two haven’t talked since early summer, the report added.

DeSantis, for his part, is reportedly distancing himself from his former mentor, as he is trying to assert himself on the national stage by campaigning for fellow Republicans.

Trump, meanwhile, is keeping tabs on DeSantis’ public appearances and polling numbers, the Washington Post said, citing Trump advisers. He has repeatedly criticized DeSantis and has told his advisers, “I made him.”

DeSantis has been "ungrateful," Trump reportedly said.

“I don’t understand what happened here. I don’t understand why he doesn’t appreciate me more,” Trump reportedly stated, according to a person who visited his Mar-a-Lago Club.

Trump reportedly polled some visitors recently at his Bedminster golf club about what they thought about DeSantis. The former president’s advisers expect the two to lock horns for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

A separate report recently claimed that Trump accused the Florida Governor of stealing his thunder after DeSantis arranged for migrants to be flown to Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts.

“And now, pulling stunts has become the driving force of the Republican Party. But Trump — he's stuck watching it on the sidelines,” Trevor Noah, the host of Comedy Central's “Daily Show” said in a recent episode.

Noah quipped he feels bad for Trump.

Photo: Courtesy of Matt Johnson and Gage Skidmore on flickr