This Analyst Sees 'Multiple Catalysts' To Drive Revenue Growth For Yatra

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 23, 2022 3:07 PM | 1 min read
This Analyst Sees 'Multiple Catalysts' To Drive Revenue Growth For Yatra
  • H.C. Wainwright analyst Scott Buck reiterated a Buy rating on the shares of Yatra Online Inc YTRA with a price target of $4.
  • Yatra’s shares rose 54.3% year-to-date, driven by stronger operating performance as demand for travel in leisure and corporate segments picks up.
  • Buck believes the pandemic has likely accelerated the move from offline to online travel booking, bringing in market share gains, especially in corporate travel.
  • While inflationary pressures in the U.S. and geopolitical tensions in Europe are raising the level of global business uncertainty, the analyst said, India remains immune to those variables.
  • The completion of a local IPO later in 2022 could help accelerate inorganic growth through M&A, added Buck.
  • As travel demand increases and the pandemic takes a back seat, the analyst expects investors to become more constructive on the travel industry.
  • Price Action: YTRA shares are trading lower by 17.60% at $2.20 on the last check Friday.

