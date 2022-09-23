This Analyst Sees 'Multiple Catalysts' To Drive Revenue Growth For Yatra

- H.C. Wainwright analyst Scott Buck reiterated a Buy rating on the shares of Yatra Online Inc YTRA with a price target of $4.
- Yatra’s shares rose 54.3% year-to-date, driven by stronger operating performance as demand for travel in leisure and corporate segments picks up.
- Buck believes the pandemic has likely accelerated the move from offline to online travel booking, bringing in market share gains, especially in corporate travel.
- While inflationary pressures in the U.S. and geopolitical tensions in Europe are raising the level of global business uncertainty, the analyst said, India remains immune to those variables.
- The completion of a local IPO later in 2022 could help accelerate inorganic growth through M&A, added Buck.
- As travel demand increases and the pandemic takes a back seat, the analyst expects investors to become more constructive on the travel industry.
- Price Action: YTRA shares are trading lower by 17.60% at $2.20 on the last check Friday.
