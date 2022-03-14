 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

US Warns China Against Helping Russia In Ukraine War
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2022 8:23am   Comments
Share:
US Warns China Against Helping Russia In Ukraine War
  • Russia sought China's military ​equipment to ​support its invasion of Ukraine, Financial Times reports citing U.S. officials. 
  • The U.S. looks to caution its allies against China's possible assistance to Russia. 
  • Russia could also have fallen short of weaponry as the war extended into its third week.
  • Before leaving to talk to China's top foreign policy official, the U.S. national security adviser warned China against bailing out Russia. 
  • China dismissed the claims, reiterating its opposition to "unilateral sanctions" and adding that China would resolutely safeguard the rights of Chinese businesses.
  • The BBC notes that the Chinese foreign ministry did not directly address the allegation but accused the U.S. of maliciously spreading disinformation about China. 
  • China Strategies Group head admitted the Russian request underscored that Russia-China ties. "But it also highlights China's position as the clear senior partner in the relationship now." 
  • Multiple U.S. companies, including Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB), Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) restricted their services in Russia since the invasion.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB)

Hollywood Wants In On the Metaverse and the Implications Could Be Huge
Top 10 Most Searched NFTs On Google: How Do Axie Infinity, CryptoPunks, Bored Ape Yacht Club And Others Rank?
Much Wow Or Apex Crypto? Is Bitcoin, Ethereum Or Dogecoin The Most Searched Crypto Tattoo?
Tesla Fame's Robot-Run ETF Now Counts Apple As Top Holding — Here Are Its Other Bets
Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Apple, Dollar Tree, Amazon, Meta, Didi And More
If You Invested $1,000 In Twitter Stock When Donald Trump Was Elected President, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsGovernment News Regulations Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com