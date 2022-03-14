US Warns China Against Helping Russia In Ukraine War
- Russia sought China's military equipment to support its invasion of Ukraine, Financial Times reports citing U.S. officials.
- The U.S. looks to caution its allies against China's possible assistance to Russia.
- Russia could also have fallen short of weaponry as the war extended into its third week.
- Before leaving to talk to China's top foreign policy official, the U.S. national security adviser warned China against bailing out Russia.
- China dismissed the claims, reiterating its opposition to "unilateral sanctions" and adding that China would resolutely safeguard the rights of Chinese businesses.
- The BBC notes that the Chinese foreign ministry did not directly address the allegation but accused the U.S. of maliciously spreading disinformation about China.
- China Strategies Group head admitted the Russian request underscored that Russia-China ties. "But it also highlights China's position as the clear senior partner in the relationship now."
- Multiple U.S. companies, including Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB), Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) restricted their services in Russia since the invasion.
