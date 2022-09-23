Yeti Holdings Finance Head Steps Down

- Yeti Holdings Inc YETI Chief Financial Officer Paul Carbone revealed his resignation, effective October 28, 2022.
- The company and its Board of Directors have already commenced a search for a new CFO.
- Carbone will be returning to Boston to pursue a business opportunity that will allow him to be closer to family.
- Both Yeti’s Q2 revenue and EPS missed the consensus reflecting a slowdown in digital traffic.
- Yeti is a designer, retailer, and distributor of outdoor products, including coolers and drinkware to backpacks and bags.
- Price Action: YETI shares are trading lower by 5.88% at $30.44 in premarket on the last check Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BriefsNewsManagementGeneral