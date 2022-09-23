Yeti Holdings Finance Head Steps Down

by

Yeti Holdings Inc YETI Chief Financial Officer Paul Carbone revealed his resignation, effective October 28, 2022.

The company and its Board of Directors have already commenced a search for a new CFO.

Carbone will be returning to Boston to pursue a business opportunity that will allow him to be closer to family.

Both Yeti’s Q2 revenue and EPS missed the consensus reflecting a slowdown in digital traffic.

Yeti is a designer, retailer, and distributor of outdoor products, including coolers and drinkware to backpacks and bags.

Price Action: YETI shares are trading lower by 5.88% at $30.44 in premarket on the last check Friday.

