ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Yeti Holdings Finance Head Steps Down

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 23, 2022 9:09 AM | 1 min read
Yeti Holdings Finance Head Steps Down
  • Yeti Holdings Inc YETI Chief Financial Officer Paul Carbone revealed his resignation, effective October 28, 2022. 
  • The company and its Board of Directors have already commenced a search for a new CFO.
  • Carbone will be returning to Boston to pursue a business opportunity that will allow him to be closer to family.
  • Both Yeti’s Q2 revenue and EPS missed the consensus reflecting a slowdown in digital traffic.
  • Yeti is a designer, retailer, and distributor of outdoor products, including coolers and drinkware to backpacks and bags.
  • Price Action: YETI shares are trading lower by 5.88% at $30.44 in premarket on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsManagementGeneral