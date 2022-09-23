ñol

Mar-A-Lago Case Special Master Asks Trump To Pay $500 Hourly Fee To His Assistant Or Face Court Sanction

by Shanthi Rexaline, Benzinga Editor
September 23, 2022 9:47 AM | 1 min read
Raymond Dearie, the special master appointed by District Court Judge Aileen Cannon in the Mar-a-Lago case, called for external assistance to review over 11,000 documents recovered from former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Florida residence, court filings done on Thursday showed.

What Happened: Dearie enlisted the support of James Orenstein, a former magistrate judge for the Eastern District of New York. He said the retired judge has experience with complex case management, privilege review, warrant procedures and other matters.

While noting that he himself will not seek additional compensation for performing the special master duties, Dearie proposed that Orenstein be paid at an hourly rate of $500.

He also said monthly invoices will be sent to the parties, starting Oct. 1, detailing the hours worked and expenses to be reimbursed.

“Failure to make timely payment will be deemed a violation of the Special Master’s order subject to sanction,” Dearie said in the filing.

