Putin's Order To Ramp Up Military May Be Wider Than Thought, Says Expert: 'Anyone Can Be Called Up'

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision of partial mobilization “sets no parameters,” according to experts.

What Happened: Hours after Putin ordered the country's first military draft since the Second World War, protests broke out in Russia, with thousands of civilians taking to the streets of Moscow, denouncing the president's decision of partial mobilization.

Now, experts have revealed that while the decree “describes the mobilization as partial,” it “sets no parameters of this partiality, either territorial or categoric.”

“According to this text, anyone can be called up except for those working in the military-industrial complex who are exempt for the period of their employment. The fact that the mobilization applies only to reservists or those with some particularly necessary skills is mentioned in the address, but not in the decree,” Ekaterina Schulmann, a Russian political scientist and associate fellow at the Chatham House think tank, said on Telegram, CNN reported.

Another Russian human rights lawyer Pavel Chikov said the order from the Kremlin sets out mobilization “in the broadest terms.”

“The President is leaving it at the Defense Minister’s discretion. So in fact it is the Russian Defense Ministry that will decide who will be sent to war, from where and in what numbers,” Chikov said.

Meanwhile, after Putin’s announcement, citizens looked at many options to escape Russia. Google Trends data revealed that “How to leave Russia” and “How to break limbs painlessly” were among some of the top searches on Wednesday in the country.

