ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

This 'Buy Now Pay Later' Stock Gets Downgraded Again Within A Week

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
September 22, 2022 3:28 PM | 1 min read
This 'Buy Now Pay Later' Stock Gets Downgraded Again Within A Week
  • Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev downgraded Block, Inc SQ to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $57, down from $125. 
  • After years of being deemed the most innovative name in payments, "user fatigue, plateauing inflows, loss of the best-of-breed" point of sale status, and buy now pay later "misexecution" are blocking Block's growth, Dolev noted. 
  • Block "still has enormous potential, but it is not being realized." 
  • Also Read: Payment Firms Square, PayPal Get Widely Different Views In Eyes Of Wall Street Amid BNPL Woes, Juicy Margins
  • Instead, BNPL estimates continue to come down & projects like Bitcoin, which accounts for <5% of gross profit, seem to preoccupy management's attention disproportionately. 
  • He believes Block shares no longer deserve a premium valuation relative to the U.S. payments sector.
  • Recently Dolev recommended buying shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc AFRM on weakness following plans of a government crackdown on the BNPL sector.
  • Dolev considered the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's buy now pay later report as "less harmful than feared." 
  • The "lack of a clear call for action is a positive," he noted.
  • Price Action: SQ shares traded lower by 5.97% at $55.90 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsDowngradesPrice TargetAnalyst RatingsTech