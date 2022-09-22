5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Energy Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the energy sector:

TransGlobe Energy TGA - P/E: 1.73 Callon Petroleum CPE - P/E: 2.38 Phillips 66 PSX - P/E: 6.89 Ovintiv OVV - P/E: 5.22 Sunoco SUN - P/E: 7.14

Most recently, TransGlobe Energy reported earnings per share at $0.44, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $0.66. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 6.02%, which has increased by 1.12% from last quarter's yield of 4.9%.

Callon Petroleum's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $3.68, whereas in Q1, they were at 3.43. Phillips 66 has reported Q2 earnings per share at $6.77, which has increased by 412.88% compared to Q1, which was 1.32. Its most recent dividend yield is at 4.75%, which has increased by 0.42% from 4.33% in the previous quarter.

Ovintiv saw an increase in earnings per share from 2.17 in Q1 to $2.41 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.06%, which has increased by 0.26% from 1.8% last quarter.

Most recently, Sunoco reported earnings per share at $1.2, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $2.32. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 8.45%, which has increased by 0.53% from 7.92% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.