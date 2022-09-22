ñol

EVgo Partners With WinCo Foods For EV Charging Stations

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 22, 2022 10:48 AM | 1 min read
EVgo Partners With WinCo Foods For EV Charging Stations
    • EVgo Inc EVGO has partnered with WinCo Foods to establish EV charging stations.
    • The parties launched the first EVgo public fast charging station for the grocery store chain in Las Vegas, Nevada.
    • The new charging station features 350kW and 100kW fast chargers, serving four stalls in total.
    • The initiative is a part of EVgo's commitment to installing charging infrastructure in convenient locations for drivers.
    • EVgo's current footprint in the Las Vegas market spans 18 locations.
    • Also, EVgo will add fast charging stalls to WinCo Foods locations in California, Texas, Arizona, Washington, Oregon, and Utah.
    • "Las Vegas is a fast-growing market for electric vehicles, and we know that accelerating EV adoption there and across the country requires driver confidence in reliable and convenient public fast charging infrastructure," said Jonathan Levy, Chief Commercial Officer at EVgo.
    • Price Action: EVGO shares are trading lower by 3.19% at $8.49 on the last check Thursday.
    • Photo Via Company

