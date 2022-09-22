ñol

Sterling Bags $45M Site Development Contract For Rivian's Georgia EV Facility

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 22, 2022 6:54 AM | 1 min read
Sterling Bags $45M Site Development Contract For Rivian's Georgia EV Facility
  • Sterling Infrastructure Inc STRL said its subsidiary, Plateau Excavation of its E-Infrastructure Solutions segment, has been awarded a $45 million design-bid-build project.
  • The project was awarded by The Joint Development Authority (JDA) of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton Counties in Georgia.
  • The project is expected to expand Rivian Automotive Inc's RIVN EV manufacturing operations.
  • The first two phases of site development, which include 500 acres, are located in the East Atlanta Megasite for the Rivian Electric Vehicle (EV) plant.
  • The project is scheduled to run from September 2022 through July 2023.
  • "Our unique capabilities to execute large-scale site development projects now enable us to capitalize on the emerging EV manufacturing, onshoring, and industrial opportunities," said Sterling's CEO Joe Cutillo.
  • Price Action: STRL shares closed lower by 0.59% at $23.70 on Wednesday.

