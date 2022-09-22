ñol

Cramer On COVID-19 Vaccine Stock: 'I Know It Can Go Lower, But I Think It's A Really Well-Run Company'

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 22, 2022 8:11 AM | 1 min read
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he wants to buy Moderna, Inc. MRNA. "I know it can go lower, but I think it’s a really well-run company," he added.

When asked about Crown Castle Inc. CCI, he said, "I say, keep your powder dry."

The "Mad Money" host said The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD is selling at a very high price-to-earnings multiple. He added, "It can go lower, and then I would buy it."

When asked about Texas Instruments Incorporated TXN, Cramer said, "I think that it’ll make the quarter and I think you can start buying."

Cramer said ON Semiconductor Corporation ON is "doing well, but all semiconductor stocks are vulnerable."

When asked about Carnival Corporation CCL, he said, "I think it can stave off that bankruptcy, but I don’t think that makes it a good stock."

Cramer said Micron Technology, Inc. MU might go to "$48, $47 before I ever think about buying it."

