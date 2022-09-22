'Queen Is Not Dead?' Judge Dubs Man Who Tried To Touch Elizabeth's Coffin And 'Speak' To Her 'Delusional'

A man who tried grabbing the flag draped over Queen Elizabeth's coffin as she lay in state at the Westminster Hall did not believe she was dead, Westminster Magistrates' Court has heard, the BBC reported.

What Happened: Muhammad Khan was nabbed by the London Police while trying to look in the coffin to "check for himself" the Queen was there, the prosecution said.

Khan, 28, was assessed by doctors, who declared that he was not fit to take part in the court proceedings, where he was being charged with two offenses under the Public Order Act.

According to the judge, "He is delusional still and thinks the Queen is not dead, thinks King Charles has something to do with it and may go to Windsor Castle to pay his respects, but also because he still thinks she is alive."

The prosecution lawyer Luke Staton said the officers arrested Khan after they saw him approaching the coffin and then grabbing "hold of the Royal Standard flag draped over the coffin with both of his hands."

"The defendant did express the idea that the Queen is not dead and that he approached the coffin because he wanted to check for himself," Staton said.

Khan wanted to "speak to the Queen," for which "he planned to write to the Royal Family and if they did not reply, he planned to go to Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace, and Balmoral," Staton noted.

Meanwhile, Khan told the Court if he was unsuccessful, he "would have to trespass in order to try and make contact" and added that he would do this all his life. "As long as I'm living."

